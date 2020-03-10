Police Log: March 9, 2020

March 9

Colton L. Childers, 22, of Carlin was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Spring Valley Court for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Armando De Jesus, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1665 Buena Drive on a warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000

Marco A. Zamora, 62, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for trespassing. Bail: $355

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0