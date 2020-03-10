Police Log: March 9, 2020

Colton L. Childers, 22, of Carlin was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Spring Valley Court for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Armando De Jesus, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1665 Buena Drive on a warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000
Marco A. Zamora, 62, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for trespassing. Bail: $355
This week’s felony arrests:
Casey C. Quigley
Charles B. Barber
Colten E. Turner
Dalvon L. Robinson
Damien J. Perkins
Duy T. Tran
Jonathan Ruiz
Justin M. Collie
Kaylah S. Harris
Kaylee A. Sharlow
Kenneth E. Cordova Jr.
Riley S. Bawcom
Susan M. Peterson
Timothy R. Longhurst
Travis M. Morrison
William R. White
Michael A. May
Amy A. Carder
Alexis M. Acevedo
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
