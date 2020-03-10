Police Log: March 9, 2020
0 comments
Police Log

Police Log: March 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 9

Colton L. Childers, 22, of Carlin was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Spring Valley Court for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Armando De Jesus, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1665 Buena Drive on a warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000

Marco A. Zamora, 62, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for trespassing. Bail: $355

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Drugs and Elko's crime rate
News

Drugs and Elko's crime rate

ELKO – Drugs continue to drive the crime rate in Elko, and the situation could get worse this year as Nevada’s new criminal justice reform law…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News