Police Log: March 13, 2020

March 13
Kate M. Garcia, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Dylan E. Jerome, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
You have free articles remaining.
--
Dominick J. Palmer, 32, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold, possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license. $6,780
--
Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested at Advanced Auto Parts for using or possessing drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bail: $640
--
Shantell L. Walker, 26, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee for driving under the influence. Bail: $3,003
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.