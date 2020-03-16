Police Log: March 13, 2020

March 13

Kate M. Garcia, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Dylan E. Jerome, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--

Dominick J. Palmer, 32, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold, possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license. $6,780

--

Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested at Advanced Auto Parts for using or possessing drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bail: $640

--

Shantell L. Walker, 26, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee for driving under the influence. Bail: $3,003

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0