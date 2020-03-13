Police Log: March 12, 2020

March 12
Trevor J. Adams, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $32,500
Rainbow S. Buck, 25, of San Bernardino, California, was arrested at Water and 9th Streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Angela D. Cederstrom, 39, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Street on two counts of battery, destroying the property of another, trespassing and unlawful act related to excrement or bodily fluid by a prisoner in custody. Bail: $23,615
Francisco T. Lievanos, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and rout or riot. No bail.
Dominick J. Palmer, 32, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold, possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license. $6,780
Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested at Advanced Auto Parts for using or possessing drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bail: $640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.