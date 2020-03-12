Police Log: March 11, 2020

March 11
Joseph C. Forrest, 31, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street for conspiracy to commit grand larceny, burglary, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $30,600
-----
Ricky D. Foster, 32, of Elko was arrested at Maple and Sixth streets for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, owner’s proof of insurance required and two counts of open alcohol container in vehicle. Bail: $3.445
-----
Jeremy T. Gallaher, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s office on three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,020.48
-----
Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Atwals Gas Station on seven counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $17,455
-----
Michael M. Melendez, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested at 3777 Lupine Street for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, possession of a controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of failure to stop or yield at a sign or control, three counts of reckless driving with disregard for safety of persons or property, failure to drive on right half of the road, driving on the sidewalk, speeding 31-plus mph over limit, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and NCJIS detainer. Bail: $60,730
-----
Cristie L. Oldfield, 39, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at the Twin Falls County Jail for violation of probation. No bail.
-----
Jason P. Osbourne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested on Mountain City Highway for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Casey J. Plaster, 25, of Elko, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,055
-----
Hope A. Vasquez, 28, of Elko was arrested at 801 Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.