Police Log: March 11, 2020

March 11

Joseph C. Forrest, 31, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street for conspiracy to commit grand larceny, burglary, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $30,600

-----

Ricky D. Foster, 32, of Elko was arrested at Maple and Sixth streets for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, owner’s proof of insurance required and two counts of open alcohol container in vehicle. Bail: $3.445

-----

Jeremy T. Gallaher, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s office on three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,020.48

-----

Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Atwals Gas Station on seven counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $17,455

-----