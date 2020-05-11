Police Log: May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10

Tyler Corirossi, 27, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Main streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

--

Conja P. Engelhart, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1405 Idaho St. for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $5,000

--

Gabriella E. Micheletti, 24, of Elko was arrested at 240 First St. for sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, intimidating a public officer or others, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $408,640

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

