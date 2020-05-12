Police Log: May 11. 2020
Police Log: May 11. 2020

May 11

Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Summer C. Smith, 34, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

James T. Wiley, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at 479 Shadybrook Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

