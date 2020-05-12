Police Log: May 11. 2020

×
Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Summer C. Smith, 34, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
James T. Wiley, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at 479 Shadybrook Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Last week's felony arrests:
McKenzi J. Lay
Jonathan W. Brady
Jeraldine G. Thomas
Jeff Sanchez
Jeffrey L. Jerome
George S. Fowler
Danny Maxfield
Casey J. Ross
Myranda J. Reich
Shane C. Napoles
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
