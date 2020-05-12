Police Log: May 11. 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 11

Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Summer C. Smith, 34, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

James T. Wiley, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at 479 Shadybrook Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

