Police Log: May 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12

William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for third-degree arson. Bail: $5,000

--

Lando Z. Morse, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 608 Westby Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

--

Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Nathan J. O’Dell, 24, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for felony child abuse or neglect, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily or mental harm. Bail: $270,000

--

Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at the Elko parole and probation office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: 6,140

--