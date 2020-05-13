Police Log: May 12, 2020

May 12
William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for third-degree arson. Bail: $5,000
--
Lando Z. Morse, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 608 Westby Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
--
Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
--
Nathan J. O’Dell, 24, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for felony child abuse or neglect, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily or mental harm. Bail: $270,000
--
Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at the Elko parole and probation office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: 6,140
--
Jose D. Rodriguez Jr., 29, of West Wendover was arrested at 1565 Butte St. for three counts of first-degree arson, six counts of third-degree arson, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $180,640
--
Damien W. Stanton, 22, of Reno was arrested at Angel Park for burglary. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.