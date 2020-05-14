Police Log: May 13, 2020

May 13
Kip A. Brower, 56, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,240
--
Chance T. Crutcher, 20, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Lander County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and three counts of contempt of court. Bail: $2,350
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
