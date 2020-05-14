Police Log: May 13, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: May 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 13

Kip A. Brower, 56, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,240

--

Chance T. Crutcher, 20, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Lander County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and three counts of contempt of court. Bail: $2,350

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News