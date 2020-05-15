Police Log: May 14, 2020
Police Log: May 14, 2020

Police

May 14

Jason A. Cane, 34, of Evansville, Wyoming was arrested in the alley behind 429 Court St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,650

Heriberto Gonzalez Martinez, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Basque House for domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140

Phillip H. Martinez, 45, of Owyhee was arrested at 1847 Spider Lane for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

