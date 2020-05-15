Police Log: May 14, 2020

×
Jason A. Cane, 34, of Evansville, Wyoming was arrested in the alley behind 429 Court St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,650
Heriberto Gonzalez Martinez, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Basque House for domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140
Phillip H. Martinez, 45, of Owyhee was arrested at 1847 Spider Lane for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
This week's felony arrests:
Asaad L. Timbers
Brandon E. Nyrehn
Conja P. Engelhart
Damien W. Stanton
Gabriella E. Micheletti
Jose D. Rodriguez Jr.
Justin D. Wheat
Marcello H. Bravo
Nathan J. O’Dell
Pavel N. Prokoshev
Summer C. Smith
William R. Hodges
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
