Police Log: May 15, 2020

Police

May 15

Daniel A. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, two bench warrants, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jared J. Conklin, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Kyle S. Fink, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2431 Connie View Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Alejandro Garcia, 22, of Elko was arrested at 675 Ouderkirk St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and two counts of grand larceny of a gun.

Gary Rongstad, 54, of Carlin was arrested at 915 Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, driver disobeying a peace officer resisting a public officer, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $76,760

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

