Police Log: May 16, 2020

May 16
Stormy N. Gandolfo, 26, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,240
--
David E. Owens, 33, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Lamoille Highway for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
--
Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested on Old Highway 40 at White Rock Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
--
Zachary D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 1000 block of Railroad Street for false imprisonment and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.