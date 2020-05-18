Police Log: May 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 16

Stormy N. Gandolfo, 26, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,240

David E. Owens, 33, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Lamoille Highway for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested on Old Highway 40 at White Rock Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Zachary D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 1000 block of Railroad Street for false imprisonment and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

