Police Log: May 18, 2020

May 18
Corey Bradshaw, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at the Weber County Jail on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 16, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,450,990
--
Kameron S. Carter, 22, of Elko was arrested at 227 S. Ninth St. for driver failure to obey traffic controls, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335
--
Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested on Silver Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
--
Thomas L. Jackson, 47, of Elko was arrested at West Main and Silver streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,255
--
Rosalinda Ozuna, 62, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for first-degree arson, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold.
--
Michael J. Tognarelli, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.
--
Jake M. Vega, 48, of Mountain City was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.