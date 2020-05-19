Police Log: May 18, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 18

Corey Bradshaw, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at the Weber County Jail on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 16, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,450,990

Kameron S. Carter, 22, of Elko was arrested at 227 S. Ninth St. for driver failure to obey traffic controls, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested on Silver Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Thomas L. Jackson, 47, of Elko was arrested at West Main and Silver streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,255

