Police Log: May 18, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: May 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 18

Corey Bradshaw, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at the Weber County Jail on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 16, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,450,990

--

Kameron S. Carter, 22, of Elko was arrested at 227 S. Ninth St. for driver failure to obey traffic controls, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

--

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested on Silver Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Thomas L. Jackson, 47, of Elko was arrested at West Main and Silver streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,255

--

Rosalinda Ozuna, 62, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for first-degree arson, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Michael J. Tognarelli, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.

--

Jake M. Vega, 48, of Mountain City was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News