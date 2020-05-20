Police Log: May 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 19

Frank D. Bogue, 66, of Spring Creek was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driver disobeying peace officer. Bail: $2,395

--

Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Opal Drive for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0