Police Log: May 19, 2020

May 19
Frank D. Bogue, 66, of Spring Creek was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driver disobeying peace officer. Bail: $2,395
--
Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Opal Drive for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,780
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
