Police Log: May 19, 2020
Police

May 19

Frank D. Bogue, 66, of Spring Creek was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driver disobeying peace officer. Bail: $2,395

Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Opal Drive for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

