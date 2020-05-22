Police Log: May 21, 2020

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Phillip S. Johnson, 37, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for domestic battery and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
Bobby R. Mizzell, 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
Jason E. Stout, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Valley Bend Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
This week's felony arrests:
Christopher R. Hubbard Jr.
Corey Bradshaw
Daniel A. Souliere
Gary Rongstad
Heriberto Gonzalez Martinez
Kaileigh L. Estrella
Rosalinda Ozuna
Stormy N. Gandolfo
Zachary D. Wheat
Alejandro Garcia
Alex S. Sharp
Camille A. Larsen
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.