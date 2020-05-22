Police Log: May 21, 2020
Police Log: May 21, 2020

Police

May 21

Phillip S. Johnson, 37, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for domestic battery and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Bobby R. Mizzell, 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

Jason E. Stout, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Valley Bend Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

