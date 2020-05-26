Police Log: May 22, 2020
Police

May 22

Charles J. Andrus, 27, of Elko was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Bradley D. Long, 50, of Cedaredge, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, second-offense driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to drive on the right half of road. Bail: $8.090

--

Robin M. Stone, 68, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 off ramp for driving under the influence, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,395

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

