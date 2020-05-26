Police Log: May 22, 2020

×
Charles J. Andrus, 27, of Elko was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Bradley D. Long, 50, of Cedaredge, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, second-offense driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to drive on the right half of road. Bail: $8.090
Robin M. Stone, 68, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 off ramp for driving under the influence, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,395
Last week's felony arrests:
Christopher R. Hubbard Jr.
Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested May 19 on Opal Drive for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,780
Corey Bradshaw
Corey Bradshaw, 38, of West Wendover was arrested May 18 at the Weber County Jail on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 14, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 16, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,450,990
Daniel A. Souliere
Daniel A. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested May 15 at Motel 6 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, two bench warrants, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Gary Rongstad
Gary Rongstad, 54, of Carlin was arrested May 15 at 915 Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, driver disobeying a peace officer resisting a public officer, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $76,760
Heriberto Gonzalez Martinez
Heriberto Gonzalez Martinez, 45, of Elko was arrested May 14 at the Basque House for domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140
Kaileigh L. Estrella
Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested May 18 on Silver Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Rosalinda Ozuna
Rosalinda Ozuna, 62, of Elko was arrested May 18 on Interstate 80 on a warrant for first-degree arson, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold.
Stormy N. Gandolfo
Stormy N. Gandolfo, 26, of Elko was arrested May 16 on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,240
Zachary D. Wheat
Zachary D. Wheat, 30, of Elko was arrested May 16 in the 1000 block of Railroad Street for false imprisonment and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,500
Alejandro Garcia
Alejandro Garcia, 22, of Elko was arrested May 15 at 675 Ouderkirk St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and two counts of grand larceny of a gun.
Alex S. Sharp
Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested May 16 on Old Highway 40 at White Rock Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Camille A. Larsen
Camille A. Larsen, 42, of Elko was arrested May 20 at 760 Rahas Road for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
