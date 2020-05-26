Police Log: May 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 22

Charles J. Andrus, 27, of Elko was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Bradley D. Long, 50, of Cedaredge, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, second-offense driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to drive on the right half of road. Bail: $8.090

Robin M. Stone, 68, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 off ramp for driving under the influence, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,395

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

