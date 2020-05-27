Police Log: May 26, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 26

Robert S. Brachel Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho and Third streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Lando Z. Morse, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on Antimony Street for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $5,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

