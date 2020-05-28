Police Log: May 27, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: May 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 27

Taylor M. Brummet, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho and Sixth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Meghan Fobes, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
6
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News