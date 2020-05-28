Police Log: May 27, 2020

May 27
Taylor M. Brummet, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho and Sixth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Meghan Fobes, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.