Police Log: May 27, 2020

May 27

Taylor M. Brummet, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho and Sixth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Meghan Fobes, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

