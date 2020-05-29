Police Log: May 28, 2020
Police Log: May 28, 2020

Police

May 28

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on Shadybrook Drive for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

Javier Hernandez Perez Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $6,635

Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Juan Suarez-Maldonado, 44, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 465 Moriah Ave. for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,200

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

