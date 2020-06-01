×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Judas A. Chavez, 33, of Spring, Texas, was arrested at the Elko County Jail on eight counts of harassment. Bail: $16,000
Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the 600 block of Spruce Road for driver disobeying a peace officer/endangering others, driver’s license class violation and 12 counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $6,575
Last week's felony arrests:
Bobby R. Mizzell
Bobby R. Mizzell, 62, of Elko was arrested May 21 at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
Bradley D. Long
Bradley D. Long, 50, of Cedaredge, Colorado was arrested May 22 on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, second-offense driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to drive on the right half of road. Bail: $8,090
Charles J. Andrus
Charles J. Andrus, 27, of Elko was arrested May 22 in the Home Depot parking lot for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Chavis V. Russell
Chavis V. Russell, 37, of Elko was arrested May 23 at 975 Clarkson Drive for battery constituting domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $15,000
Javier Hernandez Perez Jr.
Javier Hernandez Perez Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested May 28 at Errecart Boulevard and Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $6,635
Ray A. Johannsen
Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested May 28 at 2582 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Riley S. Bawcom
Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested May 28 on Shadybrook Drive for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
Robert S. Brachel Jr.
Robert S. Brachel Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested May 27 at Idaho and Third streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
Taylor M. Brummet
Taylor M. Brummet, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested May 27 at Idaho and Sixth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.