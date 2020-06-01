× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 29

Judas A. Chavez, 33, of Spring, Texas, was arrested at the Elko County Jail on eight counts of harassment. Bail: $16,000

-----

Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the 600 block of Spruce Road for driver disobeying a peace officer/endangering others, driver’s license class violation and 12 counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $6,575

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0