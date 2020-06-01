Police Log: May 30, 2020
Police Log: May 30, 2020

May 30

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000

David E. Owens, 34, of Elko was arrested at the 950 Metzler Road for possession of a controlled substance, destroying property of another and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $9,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

