Police Log: May 4, 2020

Jonathan W. Brady, 29, of Elko was arrested at Monte Carlo Apartments for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; driver disobeying peace officer; resisting a public officer; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; two counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control; two counts of unsafe passing or overtaking on left side; reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and on a parole and probation hold.
--
Thunderflower L. Martinez, 43, of Citrus Heights, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
--
Casey J. Ross, 33, of Carlin was arrested at First and School streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering other persons or property. Bail: $21,140
--
Last week's felony arrests:
Nicole R. Hughes Mayner
Joshua O. Benedictus
Kasen P. Taylor
Mark A. Bryant
Michael C. Unlandt
Raul M. Duran
Robert D. Hesselgesser
Tadessa R. Lessard
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Three suspects were arrested on charges connected to first-degree kidnapping after being accused of holding two people against their will, beating them, attempting to suffocate them with a garbage bag, firing weapons at them and using a stun gun on them.