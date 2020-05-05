Police Log: May 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 4

Jonathan W. Brady, 29, of Elko was arrested at Monte Carlo Apartments for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; driver disobeying peace officer; resisting a public officer; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; two counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control; two counts of unsafe passing or overtaking on left side; reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Thunderflower L. Martinez, 43, of Citrus Heights, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

--

Casey J. Ross, 33, of Carlin was arrested at First and School streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering other persons or property. Bail: $21,140

--

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0