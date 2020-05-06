Police Log: May 5, 2020
Police Log: May 5, 2020

Police

May 5

Jeraldine G. Thomas, 50, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 at the west Elko exit for second-offense driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, failure to decrease speed or use due care, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $28,270

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

