Police Log: May 5, 2020

May 5
Jeraldine G. Thomas, 50, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 at the west Elko exit for second-offense driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, failure to decrease speed or use due care, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $28,270
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.