Police Log: May 6, 2020

May 6

Rainbow S. Buck, 25, of Elko was arrested at Peterbilt for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,280

George S. Fowler, 40, of Elko was arrested at Colt Drive and Lamoille Highway for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $45,000

Danny Maxfield, 43, of Elko was arrested on Florida Avenue for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at Baymont Hotel for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

