Police Log: May 6, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: May 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 6

Rainbow S. Buck, 25, of Elko was arrested at Peterbilt for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,280

--

George S. Fowler, 40, of Elko was arrested at Colt Drive and Lamoille Highway for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $45,000

--

Danny Maxfield, 43, of Elko was arrested on Florida Avenue for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at Baymont Hotel for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus case update
Local

Coronavirus case update

ELKO – There have been roughly half as many deaths from coronavirus in Nevada over the past week compared with the prior week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News