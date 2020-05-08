Police Log: May 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 7

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 30, of Elko was arrested on the Te-Moak Reservation on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

Jeffrey L. Jerome, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free device; and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

McKenzi J. Lay, 23, of Elko was arrested at 390 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Shane C. Napoles, 47, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for attempted home invasion and attempted burglary. Bail: $20,000

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

