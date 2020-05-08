Police Log: May 7, 2020

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 30, of Elko was arrested on the Te-Moak Reservation on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
Jeffrey L. Jerome, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free device; and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
McKenzi J. Lay, 23, of Elko was arrested at 390 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Shane C. Napoles, 47, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for attempted home invasion and attempted burglary. Bail: $20,000
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.