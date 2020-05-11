Police Log: May 8, 2020

May 8
Danny J. Cluff Jr., 46, of Carlin was arrested at 915 Chestnut St. for second-offense driving under the influence, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,755
--
Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 24, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,610
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
