Police Log: Nov. 12, 2019

Nov. 12
Braxten M. Gonzales, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $260,000
------
You have free articles remaining.
Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 25, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
------
Ciara M. Peters, 19, of Elko was arrested at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and stopping, standing or parking vehicle on a highway. Bail: $1,850
------
Danielle R. Wadda-Martinez, 18, of Wells was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $2,780
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.