Police Log: Nov. 12, 2019
0 comments

Police Log: Nov. 12, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Nov. 12

Braxten M. Gonzales, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $260,000

------

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 25, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

------

Ciara M. Peters, 19, of Elko was arrested at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and stopping, standing or parking vehicle on a highway. Bail: $1,850

------

Danielle R. Wadda-Martinez, 18, of Wells was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $2,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News