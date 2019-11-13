Police Log: Nov. 12, 2019

Nov. 12

Braxten M. Gonzales, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $260,000

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 25, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Ciara M. Peters, 19, of Elko was arrested at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and stopping, standing or parking vehicle on a highway. Bail: $1,850

Danielle R. Wadda-Martinez, 18, of Wells was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $2,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

