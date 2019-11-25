Police Log: Nov. 23, 2019

Nov. 23

Maria G. Cascante-Ocampo, 41, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Amanda N. Edwards, 33, of Fallon was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,805

--

Jessiah I. Galloway, 20, of Vallejo, California was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Dona E. Hubbs, 55, of Kennesaw, Georgia was arrested at Jiggs Highway and South Fork Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Jessica Leonard, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 241 W. Cedar St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--