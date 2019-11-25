Police Log: Nov. 23, 2019

Nov. 23
Maria G. Cascante-Ocampo, 41, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Amanda N. Edwards, 33, of Fallon was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,805
Jessiah I. Galloway, 20, of Vallejo, California was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Dona E. Hubbs, 55, of Kennesaw, Georgia was arrested at Jiggs Highway and South Fork Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Jessica Leonard, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 241 W. Cedar St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
Skeeter J. Leonard, 41, of Carlin was arrested at B and West Cedar streets for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, disturbing the peace, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,810
Alyssa Naranjo, 28, of Syracuse, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
Chelsea L. Nott, 32, of Elko was arrested at 730 W. Sage St. for driving under the influence, second offense. Bail: $1,640
Eric W. Whitney, 27, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.