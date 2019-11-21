Police Log: Nov. 20, 2019

Nov. 20

Cory J. Beebe, 39, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony child abuse or neglect.

Mary Bossen, 48, of Montello was arrested at Family Dollar for embezzlement. Bail: $1,140

Stephen T. Clark, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.

Steven R. Hess, 31, of Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance.

James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Cedar streets for selling a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Jesus Torres Jr., 38, of Barstow, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Alfredo Uentille, 41, of Fort Defiance, Arizona was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

