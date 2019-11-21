Police Log: Nov. 20, 2019

Nov. 20
Cory J. Beebe, 39, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony child abuse or neglect.
--
Mary Bossen, 48, of Montello was arrested at Family Dollar for embezzlement. Bail: $1,140
--
Stephen T. Clark, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.
--
Steven R. Hess, 31, of Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance.
--
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Cedar streets for selling a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
--
Jesus Torres Jr., 38, of Barstow, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Alfredo Uentille, 41, of Fort Defiance, Arizona was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,255
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.