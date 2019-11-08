Police Log: Nov. 7, 2019

Nov. 7

Miles F. Dave-Decker, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Upper Colony on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Monica I. Gamez Wetmore, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $2,555

Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $695

Jason J. MacCallister, 47, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Gabriella L. Marin, 23, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1890 Plateau Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Christopher G. Shappert, 36, of Elko was arrested at State Route 766 and Poplar St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,850