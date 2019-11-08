Police Log: Nov. 7, 2019

Nov. 7
Miles F. Dave-Decker, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Upper Colony on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
Monica I. Gamez Wetmore, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $2,555
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $695
Jason J. MacCallister, 47, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Gabriella L. Marin, 23, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1890 Plateau Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Christopher G. Shappert, 36, of Elko was arrested at State Route 766 and Poplar St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,850
Alicia Timms, 41, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Samantha Warford Westbrook, 27, of Elko was arrested at 369 ½ Cedar St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640
Joshua M. Williams, 29, of Ryndon was arrested on Interstate 80 for license plates displayed improperly; driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled driver’s license; operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, false statement to obstruct a public officer; no proof of insurance; and improper color of lamps, lights or reflectors. Bail: $2,820
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.