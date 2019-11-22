Police Log: Nov. 21, 2019

Nov. 21

Cerise M. Algerio, 20, of Elko was arrested in the 200 block of Ash Street for driving under the influence and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $1,880

--

Nicholas J. Anderson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $1,335

--

Angela L. Mack, 36, of Elko was arrested on River Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilou Ottenbacher, 49, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Tracey Sisam, 55, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850

--

James B. Squires, 35, was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

--