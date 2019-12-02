Police Log: Nov. 30, 2019

Nov. 30

Amber L. Adams, 51, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tacuma H. Brown, 45, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for driving under the influence and stopping, standing or parking on highway. Bail: $1,255

--

Angel S. Lievanos, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Jonathan C. Smart, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0