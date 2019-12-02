Police Log: Nov. 30, 2019
Police Log: Nov. 30, 2019

Police

Nov. 30

Amber L. Adams, 51, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

Tacuma H. Brown, 45, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for driving under the influence and stopping, standing or parking on highway. Bail: $1,255

Angel S. Lievanos, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Jonathan C. Smart, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

