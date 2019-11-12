Police Log: Nov. 10, 2019

Nov. 10
Jorge A. Contreras Perez, 30, of Perris, California was arrested at CVS Pharmacy for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Trevor R. Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at 3004 Bohobi St. on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Ryan S. Flynn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $15,995
John R. Hart, 27, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $625
Rodney L. Lacy, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Cee Gee’s Saloon for indecent or obscene exposure and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,855
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.