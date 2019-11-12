Police Log: Nov. 10, 2019
0 comments

Police Log: Nov. 10, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Nov. 10

Jorge A. Contreras Perez, 30, of Perris, California was arrested at CVS Pharmacy for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Trevor R. Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at 3004 Bohobi St. on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

------

Ryan S. Flynn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $15,995

------

John R. Hart, 27, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $625

------

Rodney L. Lacy, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Cee Gee’s Saloon for indecent or obscene exposure and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,855

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News