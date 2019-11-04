Nov. 1
Benjamin Ayala Jr., 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for driving under the influence and following too closely. Bail: $1,255
------
Joseph M. Berumen, 60, of Tempe, Arizona was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Jonathan W. Brady, 28, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
------
Christopher Jaimes-Diaz, 25, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for destroying the property of another and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $2,280
------
Jesse A. James, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,495
------
Patricia L. Malotte, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at South Fork on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $2,500
------
Grant R. Smith, 64, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Timothy Tafoya, 23, of Elko was arrested at Stitzel and Last Chance roads for driving under the influence and speeding 31 or more mph over limit. Bail: $1,555
------
Ana I. Villa-Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, second offense; no proof of insurance; driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $2,850
------
Noel L. Wells, 40, of Las Vegas was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $6,000
