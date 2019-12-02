Police Log: Nov. 27, 2019

Nov. 27

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

Martin I. Larsen, 37, of Lamoille was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence; driving with driver’s license revoked for DUI; open container of alcohol in vehicle; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; failure to maintain lane or improper lane change; and unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without hands-free device. Bail: $3,560

Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 490 Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

Melvin R. Rich, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at 1400 Red Garter St. for second-offence domestic battery and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Antonio Salazar, 28, of Elko was arrested at 646 Ranger Road for domestic battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Timothy D. Shinkle, 19, of Elko was arrested at McDonald’s on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

