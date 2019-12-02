Police Log: Nov. 27, 2019

Nov. 27
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Martin I. Larsen, 37, of Lamoille was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence; driving with driver’s license revoked for DUI; open container of alcohol in vehicle; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; failure to maintain lane or improper lane change; and unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without hands-free device. Bail: $3,560
--
You have free articles remaining.
Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 490 Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970
--
Melvin R. Rich, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at 1400 Red Garter St. for second-offence domestic battery and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
--
Antonio Salazar, 28, of Elko was arrested at 646 Ranger Road for domestic battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Timothy D. Shinkle, 19, of Elko was arrested at McDonald’s on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.