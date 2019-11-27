Police Log: Nov. 26, 2019

Nov. 26

Heather L. Beckemeyer, 43, of Elko was arrested at Chris Sheerin Way and Idaho Street for license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $115

Adrian E. Bitsilly, 29, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,250

Thomas W. Crowley, 50, of Carlin was arrested at the Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,630

Kenneth R. Curry, 66, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Chestnut streets for sex offender failure to register under laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

Caden M. Thomsen, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Sage streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

