Police Log: Nov. 15, 2019

Nov. 15
George A Fowler Jr., 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Colt Drive for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or cancelled registration card or license. Bail: $1,965
Mark W. Howell, 37, of Las Vegas was arrested at 12th and Silver streets for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, restricted driver’s license violation, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or cancelled registration card or license. Bail: $775
Emmanuel J. Salters, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 561 N. Aspen St. for destroying or concealing evidence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,240
