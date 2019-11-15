Police Log: Nov. 14

Nov. 14

Aaron D. Lester, 26, of Elko was arrested at Toki Ona on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615

Myranda J. Reich, 25, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and four counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $2,935

Antonio J. Rodriguez, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

