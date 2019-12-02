Police Log: Nov. 28, 2019

Nov. 28
Danean I. Delgado, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 810 Thistle Drive for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Ryan J. Leszczynski, 31, of Orem, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,078
--
Sara A. Murphy, 38, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Tyler J. Reynolds, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Rabbit Creek Road for failure to decrease speed or use due care, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,835
--
Sharon A. Rolan, 27, of Meridian, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $442
--
Danielle Stone, 30, of Elko was arrested at 647 ½ N. Cedar St. for domestic battery, Bail: $3,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.