Police Log: Nov. 28, 2019
Elko police badge

Nov. 28

Danean I. Delgado, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 810 Thistle Drive for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Ryan J. Leszczynski, 31, of Orem, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,078

--

Sara A. Murphy, 38, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Tyler J. Reynolds, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Rabbit Creek Road for failure to decrease speed or use due care, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,835

--

Sharon A. Rolan, 27, of Meridian, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $442

--

Danielle Stone, 30, of Elko was arrested at 647 ½ N. Cedar St. for domestic battery, Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

