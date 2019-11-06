Police Log: Nov. 5, 2019
Police Log: Nov. 5, 2019

Police

Nov. 5

Robert G. Cardona, 44, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,950

Marice L. Dougherty, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1764 Weymb St. on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Johnny E. Johnston Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, tail lamp violation and no proof of insurance. Bail: $3,135

Troy P. Nielson, 42, of Saratoga Springs, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill for forgery and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Justin R. Shaul, 37, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $26,385

Daniel A. Souliere, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

