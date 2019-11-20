Police Log: Nov. 19, 2019

Nov. 19
James V. Bingham, 54, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and one count of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,985
Ryan J. Macias, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,495
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.