Police Log: Nov. 22, 2019

Nov. 22

Keith D. Abplanalp, 60, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,365

--

Necia L. Anderson, 43, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Katherine A. Brown, 27, of Fullerton, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit and nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked. Bail: $720

--

Chelcie R. Brunson, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 30, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Selena Rivera, 24, of Elko was arrested at 623 Spruce Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Kesia G. Vargas, 35, of Elko was arrested at 951 Sunrise Drive for animal noise or nuisance. Bail: $305

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

