Police Log: Nov. 22, 2019
Police

Nov. 22

Keith D. Abplanalp, 60, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,365

Necia L. Anderson, 43, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Katherine A. Brown, 27, of Fullerton, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit and nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked. Bail: $720

Chelcie R. Brunson, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 30, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Selena Rivera, 24, of Elko was arrested at 623 Spruce Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Kesia G. Vargas, 35, of Elko was arrested at 951 Sunrise Drive for animal noise or nuisance. Bail: $305

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

