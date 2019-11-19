Police Log: Nov. 18, 2019

Nov. 18

Andrea Estrada, 34, was arrested at 209 E. Sixth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Anthony P. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

--

Karlee M. Cox, 25, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for driver failure to obey traffic control device, stop lamps required, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to give appropriate signal when required, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and and on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,310

--

Kayla M. Harrelson, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--