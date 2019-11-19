Police Log: Nov. 18, 2019

Nov. 18
Andrea Estrada, 34, was arrested at 209 E. Sixth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Anthony P. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.
--
Karlee M. Cox, 25, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
--
You have free articles remaining.
Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for driver failure to obey traffic control device, stop lamps required, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to give appropriate signal when required, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and and on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,310
--
Kayla M. Harrelson, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Christian Ochoa, 23, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violaton of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1413 Lund Ave. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,745
--
James S. Wieferich, 55, of Carlin was arrested at 842 14th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $985
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.