Police Log: Nov. 17, 2019

Nov. 17

Russell J. McDougall, 49, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Barton’s Club 93 for driving with a revoked driver’s license, driving without a driver’s license, driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle property damage, duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, reporting false information regarding traffic laws, reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, and disobeying or interfering with effort to extinguish fire. Bail: $2,492

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

------

Daniel P. Murphy, 41, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195

------

Dean J. Pilkington, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 408 Cameo Drive for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0