Police Log: Nov. 17, 2019

Nov. 17
Russell J. McDougall, 49, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Barton’s Club 93 for driving with a revoked driver’s license, driving without a driver’s license, driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle property damage, duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, reporting false information regarding traffic laws, reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, and disobeying or interfering with effort to extinguish fire. Bail: $2,492
Daniel P. Murphy, 41, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195
Dean J. Pilkington, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 408 Cameo Drive for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.