Police Log: Nov. 6, 2019

Nov. 6

Brandon M. Alen, 34, of Elko was arrested at the High Desert Inn on a warrant for three counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $360,000

------

Moises Alvarado Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

------

Christopher J. Beeson, 55, of Elko was arrested at the Travelers Hotel on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

------

Mitchyl F. Bowman, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at 389 Country Club Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Alana L. Crutcher, 47, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

------