Police Log: Nov. 6, 2019

Nov. 6
Brandon M. Alen, 34, of Elko was arrested at the High Desert Inn on a warrant for three counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $360,000
------
Moises Alvarado Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Christopher J. Beeson, 55, of Elko was arrested at the Travelers Hotel on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
------
Mitchyl F. Bowman, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at 389 Country Club Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Alana L. Crutcher, 47, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740
------
Freddie R. Duran, 57, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21 or more mph over limit, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,880
You have free articles remaining.
------
Nikolas J. Franco, 36, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended license, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,145
------
Carla A. Harding, 47, of Elko was arrested at Angel Park on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $990
------
Gloria L. Houtz, 68, of Twin Falls County, Idaho was arrested at 450 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $437
------
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $735
------
James N. Little, 30, of Elko was arrested at 595 Ash St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Shelby A. Steele, 33, of Tampa, Florida was arrested at Idaho and Hacienda streets for speeing 1-10 mph over limit, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $230
------
Reyna L. Villanueva, 28, of Elko was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. $115,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.