Police Log: Nov. 6, 2019
0 comments

Police Log: Nov. 6, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Nov. 6

Brandon M. Alen, 34, of Elko was arrested at the High Desert Inn on a warrant for three counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $360,000

------

Moises Alvarado Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

------

Christopher J. Beeson, 55, of Elko was arrested at the Travelers Hotel on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

------

Mitchyl F. Bowman, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at 389 Country Club Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Alana L. Crutcher, 47, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

------

Freddie R. Duran, 57, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21 or more mph over limit, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,880

------

Nikolas J. Franco, 36, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended license, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,145

------

Carla A. Harding, 47, of Elko was arrested at Angel Park on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $990

------

Gloria L. Houtz, 68, of Twin Falls County, Idaho was arrested at 450 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $437

------

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $735

------

James N. Little, 30, of Elko was arrested at 595 Ash St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------

Shelby A. Steele, 33, of Tampa, Florida was arrested at Idaho and Hacienda streets for speeing 1-10 mph over limit, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $230

------

Reyna L. Villanueva, 28, of Elko was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. $115,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
5
6
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News