Police Log: Nov. 9, 2019

Leslie L. Hernandez, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1165 E. Jennings Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $9,560

Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime; three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; participating, loitering or working in a gaming area by a minor; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $19,755

Clark W. McCarty, 20, of Carlin was arrested at Chinese Gardens for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $1,095

Shawn J. McConaghy, 29, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of the downtown corridor for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

