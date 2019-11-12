Police Log: Nov. 9, 2019

Nov. 9
Keith R. Carlson, 62, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,740
Christian Cortez, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Montrose Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Katie M. Dean, 42, of Carlin was arrested at Chinese Gardens for driving under the influence and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140
Elizabeth M. Faver, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, grand larceny of an auto, embezzlement, obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted for an unlawful act, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $61,495
Cristina E. Fulkerson, 42, of Wells was arrested at Fourth and Clover for driving under the influence and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,255
Philip Michael Garvey, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
Leslie L. Hernandez, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1165 E. Jennings Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $9,560
Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime; three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; participating, loitering or working in a gaming area by a minor; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $19,755
Clark W. McCarty, 20, of Carlin was arrested at Chinese Gardens for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $1,095
Shawn J. McConaghy, 29, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of the downtown corridor for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country on a warrant for burglary; three counts of petit larceny; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; driver disobeying police officer endangering others; felony possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $89,060
Gregory A. Rhoades, 57, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 104 Gardenia Way on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $580
Walter R. Richter, 37, of Galt, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,475
Edna L. Rivas, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 440 S. Fourth St. for second-offense driving under the influence and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $2,780
Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at Third and Silver streets for two counts of petit larceny. Bail: $2,280
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.