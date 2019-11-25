Police Log: Nov. 24, 2019

Nov. 24

Evan Bell, 18, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

--

Gabriel Garcia, 19, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary B. Loy, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Ledgestone Hotel for driving under the influence, felony child abuse or neglect, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $101,335

--

Jose A. Ortiz, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $5,995

--

Stockton R. Salyer, 19, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

--