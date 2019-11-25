Police Log: Nov. 24, 2019

Nov. 24
Evan Bell, 18, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
Gabriel Garcia, 19, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
Mary B. Loy, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Ledgestone Hotel for driving under the influence, felony child abuse or neglect, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $101,335
Jose A. Ortiz, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $5,995
Stockton R. Salyer, 19, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
Adrian Villarreal, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at Fourth and Sixth streets for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $550
Gavin A. Vorwaller, 19, of Elko was arrested at 177 W. Juniper St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $995
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.