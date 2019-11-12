Police Log: Nov 8, 2019

Nov. 8
Jessiah I. Galloway, 20, of Vallejo, California was arrested at Fifth and Grant streets for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
------
Mark L. Morris Jr., 32, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of the downtown corridor for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
------
Juan J. Salazar, 19, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
------
Devin V. Dente, 29, of Elko was arrested on Mittry Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210
------
Santiago M. Gaytan, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for contempt of court. Bail: $855
------
Michaela S. Murphy, 25, of West Wendover was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Francisco A. Ortiz, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
------
Shanae L. Pettigrew, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Court for petit larceny and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,140
------
David Salazar, 24, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,385
------
Jared F. Short, 18, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
------
Shantell L. Walker, 26, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.