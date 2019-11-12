Police Log: Nov 8, 2019

Nov. 8

Jessiah I. Galloway, 20, of Vallejo, California was arrested at Fifth and Grant streets for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

------

Mark L. Morris Jr., 32, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of the downtown corridor for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

------

Juan J. Salazar, 19, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

------

Devin V. Dente, 29, of Elko was arrested on Mittry Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210

------

Santiago M. Gaytan, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for contempt of court. Bail: $855

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

------

Michaela S. Murphy, 25, of West Wendover was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------