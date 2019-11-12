Police Log: Nov 8, 2019
0 comments

Police Log: Nov 8, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Nov. 8

Jessiah I. Galloway, 20, of Vallejo, California was arrested at Fifth and Grant streets for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

------

Mark L. Morris Jr., 32, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of the downtown corridor for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

------

Juan J. Salazar, 19, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

------

Devin V. Dente, 29, of Elko was arrested on Mittry Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210

------

Santiago M. Gaytan, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for contempt of court. Bail: $855

------

Michaela S. Murphy, 25, of West Wendover was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------

Francisco A. Ortiz, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

------

Shanae L. Pettigrew, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 568 Spring Valley Court for petit larceny and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,140

------

David Salazar, 24, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,385

------

Jared F. Short, 18, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.

------

Shantell L. Walker, 26, of Owyhee was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News