Nov. 3
Lynwood J. Hisbadhorse Jr., 22, of Owyhee was arrested 602 Elm St. for fugitive felon from another state.
David Lavy, 35, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested at The Dove Tail parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
Christian J. Salasar, 26, of West Wendover was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Samantha A. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1807 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
