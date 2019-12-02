Police Log: Nov. 29, 2019
Police Log: Nov. 29, 2019

Nov. 29

Thomas L. Brown, 51, was arrested at Fifth and Idaho Street for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115

Paul S. Burke, 41, of Maricopa, Arizona was arrested at 13th and Bush streets in Carlin for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Antonio L. Correa, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 1602 Butte St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $990

Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Brent Drive for operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,065

Diana S. Litchfield, 63, of Carlin was arrested at 416 Cedar St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

Angela D. Smith, 53, of Jarbidge was arrested at 787 Main St. in Jarbidge for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

