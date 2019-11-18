Police Log: Nov. 16, 2019

Nov. 16
Kayla M. Harrelson, 18, of Elko was arrested at 346 Silver St. for bicycle rider failure to ride on right side of road, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $27,945
Jonathan W. Huntley, 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Carlin Chevron for operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device. Bail: $640
Estafania M. McKenzie, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,340
Megan R. Moore, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Dario Quintero-Velazquez, 51, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 at East Jennings Way for second-offense driving under the influence, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $2,035
Scott J. Yamauchi, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3240 Grand Rapids on a warrant for forgery and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.